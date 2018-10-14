English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Orders Safety of Muslim Woman Being Forced to Marry Maternal Uncle in J&K
The Muslim woman is 26 years old and has alleged that her maternal uncles have been molesting her for a long time.
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police to ensure the safety of a young woman, who is allegedly being forced to marry her 40-year-old maternal uncle.
The Muslim woman is 26 years old and has alleged that her maternal uncles have been molesting her for a long time. She has further said that the family is now forcing her to marry one of them, who is already married and has children.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir police and her family members, seeking their replies in two weeks.
"The Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, is directed to ensure the safety of the woman, on whose behalf the present petition has been filed," ordered the court.
The woman, who has completed her Master's degree in Biotechnology, approached the Supreme Court through a friend, Seema Bhoria. Bhoria, in her petition filed through advocate Satya Mitra, has asked for the woman's release from a shelter home in Srinagar where she was lodged after she complained to the police.
According to the petition, her family and maternal uncles have “close contacts” in the police and local administration, and thus, she feared for her life.
The habeas corpus petition sought a direction to the DGP to meet the woman and ensure she, being a major, can leave the state safely as per her wishes.
The Supreme Court was initially of the opinion that Bhoria should approach the J&K High Court. However, looking at the peculiar facts of the case, the bench agreed to order for her safety and agreed to examine her plea.
It asked the J&K police and others to file their response, following which the future course of action will be determined.
The Muslim woman is 26 years old and has alleged that her maternal uncles have been molesting her for a long time. She has further said that the family is now forcing her to marry one of them, who is already married and has children.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir police and her family members, seeking their replies in two weeks.
"The Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, is directed to ensure the safety of the woman, on whose behalf the present petition has been filed," ordered the court.
The woman, who has completed her Master's degree in Biotechnology, approached the Supreme Court through a friend, Seema Bhoria. Bhoria, in her petition filed through advocate Satya Mitra, has asked for the woman's release from a shelter home in Srinagar where she was lodged after she complained to the police.
According to the petition, her family and maternal uncles have “close contacts” in the police and local administration, and thus, she feared for her life.
The habeas corpus petition sought a direction to the DGP to meet the woman and ensure she, being a major, can leave the state safely as per her wishes.
The Supreme Court was initially of the opinion that Bhoria should approach the J&K High Court. However, looking at the peculiar facts of the case, the bench agreed to order for her safety and agreed to examine her plea.
It asked the J&K police and others to file their response, following which the future course of action will be determined.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...