SC Orders Safety of Muslim Woman Being Forced to Marry Maternal Uncle in J&K

The Supreme Court has directed the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police to ensure the safety of a young woman, who is allegedly being forced to marry her 40-year-old maternal uncle.The Muslim woman is 26 years old and has alleged that her maternal uncles have been molesting her for a long time. She has further said that the family is now forcing her to marry one of them, who is already married and has children.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir police and her family members, seeking their replies in two weeks."The Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, is directed to ensure the safety of the woman, on whose behalf the present petition has been filed," ordered the court.The woman, who has completed her Master's degree in Biotechnology, approached the Supreme Court through a friend, Seema Bhoria. Bhoria, in her petition filed through advocate Satya Mitra, has asked for the woman's release from a shelter home in Srinagar where she was lodged after she complained to the police.According to the petition, her family and maternal uncles have “close contacts” in the police and local administration, and thus, she feared for her life.The habeas corpus petition sought a direction to the DGP to meet the woman and ensure she, being a major, can leave the state safely as per her wishes.The Supreme Court was initially of the opinion that Bhoria should approach the J&K High Court. However, looking at the peculiar facts of the case, the bench agreed to order for her safety and agreed to examine her plea.It asked the J&K police and others to file their response, following which the future course of action will be determined.