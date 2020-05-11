INDIA

1-MIN READ

No 4G in Jammu and Kashmir Yet as SC Orders Setting up of Panel to Consider Pleas

File photo of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court-appointed bench said it needed to ensure balance of national security and human rights.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a high-powered committee headed by MHA secretary to consider pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of ministry of communications to look into the demands by petitioners seeking restoration of 4G internet speed there.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure balance of national security and human rights.

