English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Orders Status Quo for Two Weeks on Jaypee Group Plea Against NCLAT Order
A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari ordered status quo after the apex court was informed that Parliament had passed the proposed amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo for two weeks on Jaypee Group's plea against NCLAT order which allowed fresh bidding for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech.
A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari ordered status quo after the apex court was informed that Parliament had passed the proposed amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
"We have not seen the amendment, let it come and we will see," the bench said.
On July 30, the NCLAT had allowed fresh bidding for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech but barred its promoter Jaypee Group from participating in the auction
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The OnePlus 7 is in The Line of Fire
- Malaika Arora Poses Up a Storm in Beach Photo Shoot in Maldives
- Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube
- DishTV is Adding Free Viewing Days With a Long Term Recharge For Your DTH Connection
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...