SC Panel Notice to Gujarat District Collector, Top Cop Over Gang Rape, Murder of 19-yr-old Dalit Woman

After the incident, thousands of Dalits had come out in protest in front of the Modasa Rural police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits as well as removal of the police officer on duty.

January 10, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to Aravalli District collector and district superintendent of police in Gujarat over the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.

Kin of the 19-year-old, who had gone missing on December 31 and was found hanging from a tree in Gujarat’s Modasa on January 5, had accused four men — Bimal Bharvad, Darshan Bharvad, Satish Bharvad, and Jigar — of perpetrating the crime.

After the incident, thousands of Dalits had come out in protest in front of the Modasa Rural police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits as well as removal of the police officer on duty.

As pressure from the community increased, police registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

The victim’s family had initially refused to take custody of her body, demanding swift action against the culprits. However, after police lodged a complaint against the accused, family members performed her final rites on Thursday.

Dalit rights activist Kantilal Parmar told News18 that when the woman’s family had approached police on January 3 to file a missing complaint, the police refused to do so and reportedly told them the girl had eloped with a boy from the same community.

