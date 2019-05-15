Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Pulls up Bengal for Delay in BJP Activist's Release, Says Her Arrest Over Mamata Meme is 'Arbitrary'

The apex court had on Tuesday granted bail to Priyanka Sharma and had asked her to tender a 'written apology' at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme on Banerjee.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
SC Pulls up Bengal for Delay in BJP Activist's Release, Says Her Arrest Over Mamata Meme is 'Arbitrary'
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed as "prima facie arbitrary" the arrest of BJP's youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma for allegedly posting morphed image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The apex court's observation came after counsel for Sharma's brother mentioned the matter before it and said that despite the court's order on Tuesday the activist has not been released from jail.

However, the counsel appearing for the West Bengal government told a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna that Sharma has been released from jail at around 9:40 am on Wednesday.

"This is not done. First of all the arrest was prima facie arbitrary," the bench said and warned it would issue contempt against officials concerned if Sharma is not released immediately from jail.

The bench then asked the counsel representing Sharma's brother Rajib Sharma to take instruction on whether she has been released from jail or not.

After a few minutes the counsel apprised the court that she has been released from jail. The apex court had on Tuesday granted bail to Sharma and had asked her to tender a "written apology" at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme on Banerjee.

(With PTI inputs)
