SC Quashes Madras High Court Order Awarding 196 Grace Marks to NEET Students Opting for Tamil

The Supreme Court has quashed the Madras High Court directive to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 196 grace marks to NEET students who opted to write the examination in Tamil language on account of error in translation.The court had, in July this year, stayed the order of the high court and asked the parties to come out with a solution to deal with the situation, saying, "We cannot dole out marks in this fashion".The bench had observed that it appears that after the judgment, the students who opted for the Tamil language are in the advantageous position over others.The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on July 10 ordered the CBSE to grant 196 marks — 4 marks each for 49 erroneously translated questions — in the Tamil version of this year's NEET to the students who took the exam in the regional language.The petitioner, senior CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP TK Rangarajan, had sought full marks for the 49 questions, saying key words in Tamil questions were wrongly translated from English which caused confusion among students.The NEET exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Health Ministry.The CBSE conducted the NEET on May 6 in 136 cities in 11 languages, the results of which were announced on June 4. In Tamil Nadu, about 1.07 lakh candidates took the test across 170 centres in 10 cities.Passing the orders, the high court had directed CBSE to consequently revise the list of eligible candidates and publish it afresh. The judges said the students who took the NEET for admission to medical and dental colleges in Tamil should be suitably compensated to provide a level-playing ground.