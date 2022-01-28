'Unconstitutional': SC Quashes Maha Assembly's Resolution to Suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a Year

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution of July 5, 2021, which suspended 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year for alleged disorderly behaviour in the House.

The Court held that the resolution to suspend the MLAs beyond the session is “unconstitutional", “illegal" and “beyond the powers of the assembly". It held that such suspension could be limited only to the ongoing session, which was the Monsoon Session of 2021, Live Law reported.

“We’ve no hesitation in allowing these petitions. The resolutions are malicious in the eyes

of law, unconstitutional, illegal, and declared to be ineffective in law. As a result of the

stated declaration, petitioners are declared to be entitled to be benefits of Members of

Legislative Assembly", the bench pronounced the operative portion of the order.

The legislators were suspended for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. in the Assembly. A batch of petitions was filed challenging the Maharashtra Assembly’s resolution.

The 12 suspended BJP MLAs were Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavni, Harish Pimpale, Ram Satpute, Vijay Kumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bangdia.

The MLAs will now be entitled to all consequential benefits after the conclusion of the session in July, last year.

