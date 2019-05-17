Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

SC Refuses Relief to Rape Accused BSP Candidate Atul Rai

Rai had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the general election on May 23.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
SC Refuses Relief to Rape Accused BSP Candidate Atul Rai
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any relief to SP-BSP candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, who is on the run in an alleged rape case from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rai had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the general election on May 23. The court had agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

However, on Friday a Vacation Bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the plea to another date.

Rai's counsel earlier urgently mentioned his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Rai is reportedly absconding after an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Varanasi by a college student on May 1. The victim has alleged that Rai has sexually assaulted her.

Rai's counsel contended that it is politically motivated to prevent him from campaigning in the ongoing general elections, and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from the constituency.

Ghosi parliamentary constituency is located in Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and is scheduled to go to polls on Sunday in the final phase.





