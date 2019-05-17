English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Refuses Relief to Rape Accused BSP Candidate Atul Rai
Rai had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the general election on May 23.
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any relief to SP-BSP candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, who is on the run in an alleged rape case from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.
Rai had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the general election on May 23. The court had agreed to hear his plea on Friday.
However, on Friday a Vacation Bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the plea to another date.
Rai's counsel earlier urgently mentioned his plea seeking anticipatory bail.
Rai is reportedly absconding after an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Varanasi by a college student on May 1. The victim has alleged that Rai has sexually assaulted her.
Rai's counsel contended that it is politically motivated to prevent him from campaigning in the ongoing general elections, and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from the constituency.
Ghosi parliamentary constituency is located in Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and is scheduled to go to polls on Sunday in the final phase.
