Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

SC Refuses to Address Plea for Alternate Medicines to Treat Covid-19

The petitioner told the Supreme Court that since there are no approved medicines to treat the coronavirus alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SC Refuses to Address Plea for Alternate Medicines to Treat Covid-19
Image for representation. (AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19.

A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told by the counsel for the petitioner that since there was no medicines or treatment available for novel Coronavires, alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.

However, the bench also comprising Justices Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, said."Corona is a new virus. We cant experiment around. Let experts come up with a vaccine. Wait,"

The bench then dismissed the PIL filed by one Dr C R Sivram on the issue which was heard through video conference.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,583

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,013,935

    +16,075

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,421

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,587

    +987
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres