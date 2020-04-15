SC Refuses to Address Plea for Alternate Medicines to Treat Covid-19
The petitioner told the Supreme Court that since there are no approved medicines to treat the coronavirus alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.
Image for representation. (AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19.
A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told by the counsel for the petitioner that since there was no medicines or treatment available for novel Coronavires, alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.
However, the bench also comprising Justices Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, said."Corona is a new virus. We cant experiment around. Let experts come up with a vaccine. Wait,"
The bench then dismissed the PIL filed by one Dr C R Sivram on the issue which was heard through video conference.
