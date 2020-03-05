SC Refuses to Allow Delhi Violence Victim Intervene in ‘Hate Speech’ Case of Activist Harsh Mander
The Delhi Police had Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against Harsh Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the apex court and its judges.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speech by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and said the riot victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on Friday.
"We will not allow you to intervene," the CJI told Gonsalves.
Gonsalves said he had seen the video of the alleged speech by Mander and wanted to place it on record.
"We had asked the solicitor general to put it (video of alleged hate speech by Mander) on record. We don't need you in that proceeding," the CJI said.
When Gonsalves said he had appeared for Mander before the high court in the Delhi violence matter, the bench said, "You can appear for him here also."
