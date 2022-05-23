SC Refuses to Consider Tour Operator's Plea Seeking Inclusion of Its Name in Haj Organisers List

The Supreme Court Monday refused to consider a petition filed by a tour operator seeking the inclusion of its name in the lists of the Haj Group Organisers for Haj-2022. A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha said similar petitions have been rejected earlier and no relief can be granted at this stage.

“At this stage, it cannot be done. How many months are left for Haj now? You should have come one month before. We are not inclined to pass any order. We will see next year. Nothing can be done at this stage,” the bench said. The bench then asked the petitioner to withdraw the petition and pursue any other remedy as available in law.

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Al Islam Tour Corporations seeking the inclusion of its name in the lists of the Haj Group Organisers for Haj-2022.

The plea contended that the acceptance of its application form for the registration and allocation of Haj quota for Haj-2022 has been put on hold even after their online application and after fulfilling all the eligibility criteria as per the guidelines of the Haj Committee of India.

