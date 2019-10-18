Take the pledge to vote

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea by PMC Account Holders for Lifting Restrictions on Cash Withdrawals

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea by PMC Account Holders for Lifting Restrictions on Cash Withdrawals
File photo of PMC bank depositors protesting outside Killa Court in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

Advocate Shashank Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra, said he has filed the petition on behalf of 500 Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the RBI on cash withdrawals.

