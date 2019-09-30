Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Maradu Flats' Owners Seeking Stay on Demolition

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the plea of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Maradu Flats' Owners Seeking Stay on Demolition
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking a stay on demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the plea of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

The apex court had on Friday directed demolition of flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

