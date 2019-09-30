SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Maradu Flats' Owners Seeking Stay on Demolition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking a stay on demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the plea of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

The apex court had on Friday directed demolition of flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.