Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1989 Custodial Death Case

Sanjiv Bhatt Bhatt had detained more than hundred persons during a communal riot in Gujarat and one of the detainees had died in hospital after he was released.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1989 Custodial Death Case
File photo of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea of sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Gujarat government, said that the final argument is over in the 1989 custodial death case and the trial court has reserved its verdict for June 20.

Bhatt is an accused in the case. He was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Gujarat's Jamnagar during that time. According to the prosecution, Bhatt had detained more than hundred persons during a communal riot in Gujarat and one of the detainees had died in hospital after he was released.

He was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles, and later sacked in August 2015.

Bhatt on Tuesday moved the apex court, challenging a Gujarat High Court order which had denied his request to summon additional witnesses for examination during the trial. The Gujarat government termed the move by Bhatt as a tactic to delay the trial.

The state government had submitted that another bench on May 24 had directed the trial court not to delay the case any more in any manner whatsoever and not to entertain unnecessary applications delaying the decision in the case.

When the petition was mentioned on Tuesday, the Gujarat government said that the top court had directed the lower court to complete the trial positively by June 20 and Bhatt's plea is nothing but a tactic to delay the outcome of the case.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram