SC Refuses to Entertain Plea of Teesta Setalvad's NGO on Assam NRC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of Teesta Setalvad's Mumbai-based NGO seeking to raise certain issues relating to the ongoing exercise for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The apex court said the NGO, Citizen for Justice and Peace (CJP), has only sought an impleadment in the matter and not any direction and under such circumstance, how can a direction be passed.

The CJP has filed an application for impleadment. You are not seeking any direction. Why should we hear you?" a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman said when the NGO's counsel CU Singh sought to make the submission.

"What can we do? Can we invite you and give orders?" the bench said, adding, "You have not filed application for directions. Your prayer is for impleadment only".

"We have inquired from the registry. No relief is sought. How can we give you any relief?" the bench further said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he was objecting to the NGO's submission on the ground that how the Mumbai-based NGO can interfere in the Assam matter.

"How can they be here in the Assam case?" Mehta asked, adding, "This is some Mumbai-based NGO. They have nothing to do with this matter".

Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand are the founders of the NGO, which is working in the field of human rights.

