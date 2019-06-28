Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Refuses to Entertain Rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's Plea Challenging Disqualification Notice

Sehrawat, an MLA from Bijwasan Assembly segment, had claimed that he has still not taken the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Refuses to Entertain Rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's Plea Challenging Disqualification Notice
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for Sehrawat that the lawmaker can raise his grievances during the proceedings on the disqualification notice before the Assembly Speaker.

After the court said it was not inclined to hear the plea, Sehrawat's counsel withdrew the petition.

Sehrawat, an MLA from Bijwasan Assembly segment, had claimed that he has still not taken the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.

He had moved the apex court Wednesday against the disqualification notice issued to him under the anti-defection law.

Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai, a legislator from the Gandhi Nagar constituency, after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had filed a complaint against the two MLAs, seeking their disqualification.

Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the Delhi Assembly Speaker to submit their replies.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram