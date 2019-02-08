SC Refuses to Entertain Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhat's Plea Seeking Security for His Family

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhat's plea seeking security for his family.A bench of justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer asked Bhat to approach the Gujarat High Court with his plea. Earlier on October 4, the apex court had dismissed his wife's plea challenging the police probe and his judicial custody in a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest an advocate, and said that he could approach an "appropriate forum" for relief.Bhatt, who is behind bars since September last year, had arrested Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a lawyer, in 1996, claiming to have seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where he was staying.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.