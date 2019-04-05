English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Operation of Electoral Bonds
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the issue requires a detailed hearing and, therefore, it will be taken up on April 10.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on the operation of electoral bonds scheme and asked an NGO to file an appropriate application for it.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the issue requires a detailed hearing and, therefore, it will be taken up on April 10.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), alleged that thousands of crore are anonymously being given to political parties.
He alleged that 95 per cent of electoral bonds are being given to one party that is the ruling party.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said electoral bonds scheme was brought to check the flow of black money into political funding.
He said Bhushan was giving an election speech that 95 per cent of the electoral bonds have gone to ruling party.
The bench in a lighter vein said, "it's election time. We will hear on April 10".
ADR' application seeks to stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, which was notified by the Centre in January last year.
The BJP-led NDA government had announced electoral bonds in the earlier budget, claiming that the scheme would clean up political funding.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the issue requires a detailed hearing and, therefore, it will be taken up on April 10.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), alleged that thousands of crore are anonymously being given to political parties.
He alleged that 95 per cent of electoral bonds are being given to one party that is the ruling party.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said electoral bonds scheme was brought to check the flow of black money into political funding.
He said Bhushan was giving an election speech that 95 per cent of the electoral bonds have gone to ruling party.
The bench in a lighter vein said, "it's election time. We will hear on April 10".
ADR' application seeks to stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, which was notified by the Centre in January last year.
The BJP-led NDA government had announced electoral bonds in the earlier budget, claiming that the scheme would clean up political funding.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mummy Returns? Thousands-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus to be Opened on Live TV
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah Among 600 Artistes to Appeal for Vote Against BJP
- Ahmed Shehzad Asks For Review After Dropping a Sitter and Twitter Has a Deja Vu Moment
- India, Pakistan and England Are Favourites for World Cup: Hafeez
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results