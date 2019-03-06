English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Refuses to Hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Rafale Plea Over His 'Derogatory' Remarks on Judiciary
The court said it will pass orders against AAP leader Sanjay Singh after hearing his lawyer on the statements made by the Rajya Sabha member.
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not hear the review petition of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh against its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that he has made some "very, very derogatory statements" about the institution of judiciary.
"We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.
The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde who was appearing for Singh that it will pass some orders against the AAP MP after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.
"We will decide...after hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases," the bench said.
At the outset, when the bench assembled to hear the Rafale matter, the CJI inquired who was appearing for Singh in the review petition filed by him.
When Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Singh's conduct and the statements made by him.
Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Singh.
The apex court asked Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court.
Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.
"We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.
The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde who was appearing for Singh that it will pass some orders against the AAP MP after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.
"We will decide...after hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases," the bench said.
At the outset, when the bench assembled to hear the Rafale matter, the CJI inquired who was appearing for Singh in the review petition filed by him.
When Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Singh's conduct and the statements made by him.
Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Singh.
The apex court asked Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court.
Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
- Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results