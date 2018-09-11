English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Refuses to Interfere with Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Appointment
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the Jammu and Kashmir government appointing an acting director general of police (DGP).
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notice and sought a reply from the Centre.
The state government on September 6 appointed Dilbagh Singh as acting police chief, replacing S P Vaid who was posted as transport commissioner.
Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir, said the appointment of an acting DGP was purely an interim measure to tide over the peculiar situation till a regular appointment was made in consultation with UPSC.
"We cannot afford the police force to be without a chief," he said, citing the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir, said the appointment of an acting DGP was purely an interim measure to tide over the peculiar situation till a regular appointment was made in consultation with UPSC.
"We cannot afford the police force to be without a chief," he said, citing the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
