English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Refuses to Pass Fresh Order to Stop Cockfights in Andhra
The fresh plea of activist Gauri Maullekhi was mentioned by senior advocate Siddharth Lights who said the HC order banning cockfights in the state is not being followed by the state administration.
File photo of a cockfight.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any fresh order to stop cockfights in Andhra Pradesh.
A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud declined to pass the order when it was submitted that the Andhra Pradesh High Court direction in this regard is not being followed.
The fresh plea of activist Gauri Maullekhi was mentioned by senior advocate Siddharth Lights who said the HC order banning cockfights in the state is not being followed by the state administration.
"The request is declined," the bench said.
Cockfights are popular in Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranti festival. Betting worth crores of rupees takes place during the traditional sport.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Give Arsene Wenger Reason to Smile With West Ham Hammering
- Rafael Nadal Storms Past Kei Nishikori to Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
- 'World's Oldest Person' Dies In Japan At 117 Years Of Age
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt