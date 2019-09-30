Take the pledge to vote

SC Refuses to Entertain Vaiko's Plea on Farooq Abdullah's Detention Order

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the detention order will have to be challenged before an appropriate forum.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:September 30, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order on the issue of detention of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the detention order will have to be challenged before an appropriate forum. The bench closed the petition, filed by MDMK chief Vaiko, who had moved a habeas corpus petition on behalf of Abdullah.

Vaiko had complained that he was not able to reach out to Abdullah after abrogation of Article 370. He added Abdullah was supposed to attend his party's event on September 15 but the National Conference President was now incommunicado.

On Monday, when Vaiko's petition came up for hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Jammu and Kashmir government, said Abdullah has been booked under the PSA.

At this, the bench noted that since Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, the detention order needs to be challenged suitably. The court then wrapped up Vaiko’s habeas corpus petition, holding appropriate remedy will have to be exercised to challenge Abdullah's detention order.

