SC Refuses to Entertain Vaiko's Plea on Farooq Abdullah's Detention Order
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the detention order will have to be challenged before an appropriate forum.
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order on the issue of detention of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the detention order will have to be challenged before an appropriate forum. The bench closed the petition, filed by MDMK chief Vaiko, who had moved a habeas corpus petition on behalf of Abdullah.
Vaiko had complained that he was not able to reach out to Abdullah after abrogation of Article 370. He added Abdullah was supposed to attend his party's event on September 15 but the National Conference President was now incommunicado.
On Monday, when Vaiko's petition came up for hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Jammu and Kashmir government, said Abdullah has been booked under the PSA.
At this, the bench noted that since Abdullah has been detained under the PSA, the detention order needs to be challenged suitably. The court then wrapped up Vaiko’s habeas corpus petition, holding appropriate remedy will have to be exercised to challenge Abdullah's detention order.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Which One Would You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Google Pixel 3a or the OnePlus 7
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV