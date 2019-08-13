SC Refuses to Seek Status Report on 20 Cases Against Unnao Rape Survivor, Her Family Members
The Supreme Court said it doesn't want to widen scope and interfere in other cases lodged against Unnao rape survivor and her family members.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members.
A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B R Gavai said that they don't want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the state.
The apex court was told by an advocate, appearing in the case that proceedings in the four cases, which were transferred to Delhi are going on in a day-to-day basis before a special court here.
The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.
