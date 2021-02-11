News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

SC Rejects Activist Akhil Gogoi's Bail Plea in Anti-CAA Protests Case

File photo of KMSS advisor Akhil Gogoi with activists during a protest rally in Guwahati (PTI)

Akhil Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order the Gauhati HC, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the CAA lodged by the National Investigation Agency.

The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam. A bench of justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea, saying, ”We will not consider the petition at this stage.” The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).


