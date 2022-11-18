CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SC Rejects NIA Plea, Orders Navlakha to Be Placed Under House Arrest Within 24-hours

PTI

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 18:57 IST

New Delhi, India

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, however, ordered some additional security measures to be put in place where Navlakha will be kept.(File photo/AFP)

Navlakha is lodged in the jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the NIA’s application and ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha to be put under house arrest within 24-hours after shifting him from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Navlakha is lodged in the jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The anti-terror probe agency had sought recall of the SC order of November 10 for placing Navlakha under house arrest, citing his links to Maoists and Pakistan’s ISI.

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, however, ordered some additional security measures to be put in place where Navlakha will be kept.

first published:November 18, 2022, 18:57 IST
last updated:November 18, 2022, 18:57 IST