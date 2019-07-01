English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Rejects PFI Member's Plea Against Framing of Charges in RSS Activist’s Murder Case
A bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition of Asim Shariff who had challenged the framing of charges against him for the offence of murder and terror activities.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member challenging framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of an RSS activist in Bengaluru in 2016.
A bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition of Asim Shariff who had challenged the framing of charges against him for the offence of murder and terror activities.
RSS activist Rudresh was hacked to death in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has probed the matter. Besides Shariff, some other people are also chargesheeted in the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Thursday 27 June , 2019 War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019 IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals a Producer Once Asked Her to Fry Eggs on Her Belly to Portray 'Hotness'
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results