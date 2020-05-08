INDIA

SC Rejects PIL Opposing Use of Term Social Distancing, Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine on Petitioner

The apex court refused to entertain the PIL which said that the term 'physical distancing' should be used instead of social distancing'.

The apex court refused to entertain the PIL which said that the term 'physical distancing' should be used instead of social distancing'.

The plea, filed by Shakeel Qureshi said the term 'social distancing' gives the impression of discrimination and unequal treatment under the Constitution and should not be used.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the authorities not to use term 'social distancing' to create awareness among people about pandemic COVID-19 as it has wrong connotation and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner for filing the PIL.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and B R Gavai, in the proceedings held through video conferencing, refused to entertain the PIL which said that the term 'physical distancing' should be used instead of social distancing'.

The plea, filed by Shakeel Qureshi said the term 'social distancing' gives the impression of discrimination and unequal treatment under the Constitution and should not be used.

"The writ petition is dismissed with cost of Rs.10,000 to be deposited in Supreme Court Mediation Centre within eight weeks from today. Pending application(s), if any, stands disposed of," the bench said in the order.

The term 'social distancing' is used to create awareness among citizens to keep them safe from the pandemic COVID-19.

