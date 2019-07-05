English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Rejects PIL Seeking Cancellation of Lok Sabha Polls
The PIL referred to a provision of the Representation of the People Act and said that the poll panel should not have replaced ballot papers with the EVMs as the law specifically mentioned the use of ballot papers for conducting the elections.
File Photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea which questioned the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls and sought cancellation of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman termed the PIL filed by lawyer ML Sharma as "devoid of merits" and dismissed it.
"What are you asking for Sharma. You want us to set aside the entire Lok Sabha elections," the bench asked.
