'Only Final Decision...': SC Rejects Plea Seeking Details of Collegium Meeting Over Judges' Appointment

Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking a copy of the agenda, a copy of the decisions, and a copy of the resolution of a 2018 Collegium meeting on the appointment of judges.

The Supreme Court clarified that whatever is discussed in the Collegium meeting shall not be in the public domain and “only final decision required to be uploaded."

The apex court passed the verdict on a petition by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj against a Delhi High Court order dismissing her plea seeking the agenda of the Supreme Court Collegium’s meeting held on December 12, 2018, when certain decisions were purportedly taken on the elevation of some judges to the apex court.

The judges on Friday, during the hearing of the matter, noted that the petitioner had “relied on articles" based on interviews by one of the judges present in that Collegium meeting.

The bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only resolutions drawn and signed by all collegium members can be said to be a final decision.

“Some discussions might have taken place, but they cannot be said to be final decision. Only final resolution considered decision," it noted.

Tentative resolutions drawn upon discussion and consultation among the members cannot be said to be final unless they are signed by all of them, it said.

“Collegium is a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in the public domain," it said.

The top court said it cannot place reliance on media reports and the interview of a former member of the collegium and doesn’t want to comment on statements made by the former judge.

In a resolution passed on January 10, 2019, the collegium, whose combination was changed due to the retirement of Justice MB Lokur, mentioned that in its meeting on December 12, 2018 only consultations were held on certain names but no final decision was taken.

(With PTI inputs)

