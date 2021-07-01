CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

SC Rejects Police Plea Against HC Order for Testimony's Copy to Delhi CM, Others in CS Assault Case

The criminal case relates to alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the police plea against the Delhi High Court order asking it to supply the copy of statement of a witness to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs in a case related to alleged assault of the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chyandrachud rejected Delhi Police's plea, saying that as per the basic principle of natural justice, there must be a robust common sense that the accused must have the copy of the statement of the witnesses.

The criminal case relates to alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018. Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018 .

The other two MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were granted bail earlier by the high court. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

first published:July 01, 2021, 14:55 IST