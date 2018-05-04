English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Reserves Order on Nirbhaya Rapists' Appeal Against Death Penalty
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta who sought a review of its verdict.
SC, Supreme Court, Nirbhaya Rapists, Death Penalty, Dipak Misra, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on the plea of two of the four condemned convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta who sought a review of its verdict.
The apex court had on May 5, 2017 upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding capital punishment to four convicts--Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31)-- in the sensational Nirbhaya case that related to gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in Delhi.
The bench on Friday asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Delhi Police, and lawyer A P Singh, counsel for Vinay and Pawan to file their written submissions by next Tuesday. It had earlier reserved its verdict on the review petition filed by Mukesh. Akshay has not filed a review petition yet.
The paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road naked. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Another accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile has come out of the reformation home after serving a three-year term.
Also Watch
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta who sought a review of its verdict.
The apex court had on May 5, 2017 upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding capital punishment to four convicts--Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31)-- in the sensational Nirbhaya case that related to gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in Delhi.
The bench on Friday asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Delhi Police, and lawyer A P Singh, counsel for Vinay and Pawan to file their written submissions by next Tuesday. It had earlier reserved its verdict on the review petition filed by Mukesh. Akshay has not filed a review petition yet.
The paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road naked. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Another accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile has come out of the reformation home after serving a three-year term.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell