SC Reserves Verdict on Death Row Convict Mukesh's Plea, to be Delivered on Wednesday
President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17. The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that it will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday on convict Mukesh Kumar Singh's plea.
President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17. The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- Too Low, Mountain Ahead: Flying Into Fog, Kobe Bryant’s Pilot Had a Decision to Make
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Enters House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage to Her
- Watch Out! WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android Phones And iPhones From February
- There is a Mysterious Structure in Antarctica And Some Think It’s a Massive Building