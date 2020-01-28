Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Reserves Verdict on Death Row Convict Mukesh's Plea, to be Delivered on Wednesday

President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17. The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Supreme Court of India
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that it will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday on convict Mukesh Kumar Singh's plea.

President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17. The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

