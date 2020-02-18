SC Reserves Verdict on Devendra Fadnavis Plea to Review Order Asking Him to Face Trial
Last year, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave a clean chit to Fadnavis and held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offence under the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA).
File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' plea seeking review of its 2019 judgment asking the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Fadnavis, told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that the issue will have very far reaching consequences for other candidates fighting elections and the top court needs to re-examine its October 1, 2019 decision.
In its judgment last year, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave a clean chit to Fadnavis and held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offence under the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA).
During the arguments, Rohatgi said a candidate can be criminally prosecuted for violating the two conditions of not disclosing the cases where charges have been framed and where he or she has been convicted.
"This will seal my fate. It is an important question as it affect Article 21. This is a matter which requires a re-look," Rohatgi told the bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did a Chinese Novel Predict Coronavirus 40 Years Ago? 'Wuhan-400' Leaves Twitter Baffled
- Watch: RPF Officers Hailed for Saving Two Passengers on the Same Day in Odisha and Mumbai
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020: iPhone XS at Rs 54,999, Pixel 3a at Rs 27,999
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- We Finally Know Why There is no Instagram App For The Apple iPad, Just Yet