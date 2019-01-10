GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SC Reserves Verdict on Maharashtra's Plea in Koregaon-Bhima Case

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would pass orders after the counsel for the parties concluded their arguments.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Reserves Verdict on Maharashtra's Plea in Koregaon-Bhima Case
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Maharashtra government's appeal challenging the refusal of the Bombay High Court to extend the 90-day limit for filing charge-sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would pass orders after the counsel for the parties concluded their arguments.

The top court was hearing an appeal of the state government against the Bombay High Court's order refusing to extend the time limit of 90 days by another 90 days for
filing the probe report in the violence case.

The apex court had stayed the Bombay High Court order. The charge-sheet has already been filed by the state police before a local court in the case.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram