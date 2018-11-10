SC Respite for Lucknow Man Who Was Asked to Arange 62 People for Bail in 31 Criminal Cases

A man who was asked to arrange as many as 62 people as his sureties for bail in 31 cases has got a respite from the Supreme Court.The top court has modified the Allahabad High Court order, maintaining that two people will be good enough as sureties for bail."There shall be two sureties who shall execute the bond for Rs 30,000 which bond shall hold good for all the 31 cases. It is clarified that the personal bond so executed by the Petitioner and the bond so executed by the two sureties shall hold good for all the 31 cases," held a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.Accused Hani Nishad, allegedly involved in 31 criminal cases in Lucknow district, was released on bail by the High Court in May. But he was directed to arrange two sureties each for all the 31 cases.In August, the High Court declined to modify its order, compelling Nishad to move the Supreme Court in appeal.His lawyer submitted that it was impossible for the petitioner to arrange 62 sureties and that despite getting bail, the onerous condition would not let him out.Nishad also relied upon another order by the High Court in a similar case where the accused was permitted to have common sureties for different cases.The Supreme Court bench found merit in his plea and lent credence to the order issued by the High Court in a similar case.It diluted the stringent condition and allowed Nishad to produce only two sureties instead of 62 to enable him walk out of jail.