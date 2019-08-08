SC Says No to Urgent Hearings on Petitions Against Abrogation of Article 370, Curfew in Kashmir

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there no urgent hearing on the two petitions by political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla and Advocate ML Sharma against the government measures with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.

While political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla sought the withdrawal of 'curfew/restrictions' and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels in the state, ML Sharma had raised an issue with the abrogation of Article 370.

Rejecting the request for urgent hearings, Justice NV Ramana said that CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pass appropriate orders. The top court also responded to the ML Sharma's demand that the United Nation be approached in the matter by saying, “Can UN stay constitutional amendments done by Indian Parliament?”

There is no clarity about when the matter will be listed next.

The government's imposition of an indefinite curfew in the state around the Parliamentary session which cemented the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state it two Union Territories, has drawn the ire of many.

Poonawalla in his petition has sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention and has sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into the ground realities in the state.

Meanwhile, ML Sharma in his petition had said that Article 370 cannot be nullified by exercising the powers under the Article itself.

