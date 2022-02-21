SC Seeks Centre, States' Stand on PIL Seeking Enforcement of Fundamental Duties of Citizens

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response from the Centre and state governments on a PIL seeking enforcement of fundamental duties set out in Article 51A of the Constitution.

The plea has been filed by advocate-on-record Durga Dutt through advocate Karunakar Mahalik.

The plea said: “The Fundamental Duties are an important tool to protect the unity and integrity of several institutions, including the judiciary."

The plea contended that every citizen must learn how to respect the institutions of the country and added there have been cases where fundamental duties have been brazenly flouted by the people, including the officers of the law.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Dutt, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that notice should be issued in the matter. He said everybody is clamouring for rights and nobody cares about fundamental duties and it is important to understand the stand of the Union of India.

After hearing arguments, the bench also comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh issued notice to Centre and state governments. The plea said: “It is submitted that the fundamental duties are intended to serve as a constant reminder to every citizen that while the Constitution conferred on them certain Fundamental Rights specifically, it also requires citizens to observe certain basic norms of democratic conduct and democratic behaviour because rights and duties are correlative."

The plea argued that the need to enforce fundamental duty arises due to a new illegal trend of protest by the protesters in the garb of freedom of speech and expression, by way of blocking of road and rail routes, in order to compel the government to meet their demands.

The plea said: “In the instant petition there is large public interest involved that every citizen must adhere to Fundamental Duties and to sensitise the people and create general awareness among citizens regarding fundamental duties and achievement of their desired enforceability by not only legal sanctions but also social sanctions and creations of role models and to promote a sense of discipline and commitment amongst every citizen of India towards each other and towards the nation."

