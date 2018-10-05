GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SC Seeks Centre's Response for Faulty Hip Replacement Implants

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
SC Seeks Centre's Response for Faulty Hip Replacement Implants
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to respond to a plea alleging that 15,820 people have been fitted with faulty hip implants supplied by a multinational company.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Centre to file its response on the PIL, filed by Arun Kumar Goenka, which alleged that faulty implants were used for hip replacement surgeries.

The plea, filed through senior advocate Salman Khurshid, sought directions to the Centre to advertise across India about the recall of the faulty implants.

It also sought action against officials, who had issued certificate to the multinational firms for selling the faulty product without any clinical trial.

The plea also asked the Centre to appoint Special Investigations Team (SIT) to oversee effective measures for implementation of immediate action against the implants.
