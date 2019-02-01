English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Seeks Centre's Response on CBI DSP Bassi's Plea Challenging Transfer Order
Bassi had moved the apex court on January 21, challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.
File photo of A K Bassi.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Centre on a plea of CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi challenging his transfer to Port Blair.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response in six weeks.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bassi said this is the case which raises question on the governance of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
He said this matter will also affect the purity of investigation.
On January 21, Bassi had moved the apex court challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.
He has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11. It is violative of the directions issued by the top court in its judgment on the plea of the former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma, Bassi had said
Meanwhile, the apex court is still deliberating on a PIL against the appointment of the CBI interim director and the last two hearings were postponement after three judges recused themself.
