1-min read

SC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea for Entry of Muslim Women in All Indian Mosques

The plea was filed for issuance of direction to government authorities and Muslim bodies like Wakf Board to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to a violation of various fundamental rights.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
SC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea for Entry of Muslim Women in All Indian Mosques
A Muslim woman performs ablution before having iftar meal on the last day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the union ministry of law and justice and Minority Affairs on the plea seeking entry of women in mosques.

The plea was filed by one Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade for issuance of direction to government authorities and Muslim bodies like Wakf Board to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.

