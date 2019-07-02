Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Seeks Centre's Stand on Jairam Ramesh Plea Challenging Amendments to PMLA

Jairam Ramesh has contended that amendments in the money laundering law by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Seeks Centre's Stand on Jairam Ramesh Plea Challenging Amendments to PMLA
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea challenging the amendments made to the money laundering law, PMLA, since 2015 by way of money bills.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its stand on the petition by Ramesh who has contended that amendments in the PMLA by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.

The high court had in February dismissed the same plea raised before it by the Congress leader, saying that he has not been able to justify the delay in the filing the petition.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram