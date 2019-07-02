English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Seeks Centre's Stand on Jairam Ramesh Plea Challenging Amendments to PMLA
Jairam Ramesh has contended that amendments in the money laundering law by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea challenging the amendments made to the money laundering law, PMLA, since 2015 by way of money bills.
A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its stand on the petition by Ramesh who has contended that amendments in the PMLA by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.
The high court had in February dismissed the same plea raised before it by the Congress leader, saying that he has not been able to justify the delay in the filing the petition.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019 Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Stuns Venus Williams in 1st Round
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results