SC Seeks Delhi Police's Reply on Plea for SIT Probe Into Sunanda Pushkar's Death
A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra agreed to hear Swamy's PIL and issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The court, however, made it clear that the issue of maintainability of Swamy's petition is being kept open.
Sunanda Pushkar (L) – wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (R) - was found dead under mysterious circumstances on 17 January 2014. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi Police on a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.
A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra agreed to hear Swamy's PIL, and issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The court, however, made it clear that the issue of maintainability of Swamy's petition is being kept open.
The caveat was added since the bench had on the last date pointed out that Swamy will have to satisfy the court how, as a third party, could seek orders into a criminal case.
The BJP MP has come to the apex court in an appeal against the Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his petition.
Terming his PIL as a “textbook example of a political interest litigation”, the HC had in October last year chastised the BJP leader and his lawyer for making “sweeping allegations” in the petition against Tharoor and the Delhi Police, without giving any basis for these accusations.
While dismissing the plea, the court said in future it expected Swamy to act with “circumspection” required from PIL petitioners. Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.
Swamy, in his plea, had alleged that the police had “botched up” the probe and accused the Congress leader of “interfering” in the investigation now and even earlier when he was a minister in the UPA regime.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
