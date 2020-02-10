SC Seeks Rajasthan Govt's Response on Plea for Probe into Death of over 100 Infants at Kota Hospital
Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.
