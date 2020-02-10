Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Seeks Rajasthan Govt's Response on Plea for Probe into Death of over 100 Infants at Kota Hospital

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
SC Seeks Rajasthan Govt's Response on Plea for Probe into Death of over 100 Infants at Kota Hospital
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.

