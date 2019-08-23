Take the pledge to vote

Supreme Court Agrees to Examine Newly-enacted Triple Talaq Law, Issues Notice to Centre

The SC cited of laws dealing with dowry, harassment as examples while admitting the petitions and issuing notices to the government and various ministries​.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Supreme Court Agrees to Examine Newly-enacted Triple Talaq Law, Issues Notice to Centre
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the validity of the Triple Talaq Law passed by Parliament in the just-concluded monsoon session.

A bench of justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice the Centre on a batch of petitions which has sought to declare The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 as "unconstitutional" on grounds that it allegedly violates the provisions of the Constitution.

The court admitted a petition challenging the law filed by Samastha Kerala Jamaithul Ulema and Jamiat Ulama I Hind. Both houses of Parliament in the Budget session had passed a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq.

"We will examine this," the bench told senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who was appearing for one of the petitioners. Khurshid told the bench that there were many dimensions, including making the practice a punishable offence and jail term of up to three years, which was required to be examined by the top court.

"Can't an act declared bad by the court be also not declared an offence by the Parliament?" the apex court observed while agreeing to hear the case. The SC cited of laws dealing with dowry, harassment as examples while admitting the petitions and issuing notices to the government and various ministries​.

(With inputs from Utkarsh Anand)

