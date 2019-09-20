SC Seeks Response from J&K on Plea Challenging Detention of Five Persons
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.
A file photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging detention of five persons in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.
The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast