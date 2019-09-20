SC Seeks Response from J&K on Plea Challenging Detention of Five Persons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging detention of five persons in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.