News18 » India
1-min read

SC Seeks Response from J&K on Plea Challenging Detention of Five Persons

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
SC Seeks Response from J&K on Plea Challenging Detention of Five Persons
A file photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging detention of five persons in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks.

