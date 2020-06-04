SC Seeks Uniform Policy for Travel Across NCR as Sealed Borders Cause Traffic Chaos

The Supreme Court on Thursday took a dim view of the unilateral decisions being taken by each state in the National Capital Region (NCR) on their whims, and said a uniform and consistent policy must be framed for inter-state movement of people.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan cited the bunch of petitions that highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters on borders of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the NCR, and said a consistent view was imperative.

The bench, which included Justices Sanjay K Kaul and MR Shah, said that the recommendation is that there should be one pass recognised in the NCR and this one pass should be recognised by all states.

The bench emphasised on 'One policy, One path and One portal' for allowing movement of people across borders in the NCR. The bench, in its order, stated that "all state officials shall endeavour to find out a common programme and portal for inter-state movement in the NCR."

It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure a meeting by officials of all the states involved will be convened within a week to decide a common portal for inter-state movement in NCR.

The top court asked Centre, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to come up with a uniform policy and regulations, and submit their response within a week. The court will take up the matter next week.

Meanwhile, Anil Grover, Additional Advocate General for Haryana government, informed the bench that it has lifted all restrictions on the borders with other states in the NCR.

There was no lawyer appearing for the government of Delhi in this matter even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced sealing of its borders with the adjoining states amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The Delhi government then embarked upon an exercise of inviting suggestions from the citizens of Delhi.

