SC Sets Up Inquiry Commission to Probe Encounter of Telangana Rape and Murder Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set up an inquiry commission to probe the encounter of four men who were accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian. The commission will be headed by former top court judge VS Sirpurkar and a deadline of six months has been set to complete the inquiry.

Rejecting the Telangana government's objection to a judicial inquiry under its supervision, the court said conflicting versions demanded an impartial probe.

Earlier, the state told the SC that there was no doubt about the identity of the four men. “The four were identified through CCTV cameras. One was riding a bike and one bought petrol to burn the victim,” the state said.

It added that the accused were taken in the wee hours of the morning to ward off riotous situations “because people were very angry”.

“They tried to snatch revolvers. The accused fired and attacked cops. Three cops were injured and there was retaliatory fire by cops,” the state said.

Calling for an impartial inquiry, the SC asked the Telangana government about medical reports of the policemen and the accused and forensic reports of the cartridges.

“There should be an inquiry into the encounter. There are aspects of the state government's version which require an inquiry,” the court said. “People should know the truth. We may order their prosecution right away. Don't resist an inquiry,” the court told the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.