SC Shifts Gorakhpur Minor Girl Missing Case From UP to Delhi Police

In a significant rebuke to the Uttar Pradesh police force, the Supreme Court has taken away a case from the UP Police and handed it over to the Delhi Police. The case involved the disappearance of a minor girl from Gorakhpur, UP, two months ago. According to sources, this decision of the Supreme Court was fueled by the UP Police’s failure in solving the case. The court also handed the case to Delhi police following the sluggish pace at which the case was being worked upon.

According to sources, a woman had filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding her minor daughter, who disappeared from Gorakhpur around two months ago. She further said that she had lodged an FIR with the police as soon as she realised that her daughter had gone missing, but they showed no urgency. The woman expressed concerns that her daughter might have been sold into prostitution.

According to the complainant, she had been making rounds at the Gorakhpur police station for the last two months, but the police failed to report anything on the matter. The woman said that by registering a case, the policemen have only done the basic work, but no progress was visible after that.

When the Supreme Court questioned the UP Police regarding the matter, they failed to offer a concrete answer to the apex court. The Supreme Court then reprimanded the UP Police and handed the case to their Delhi counterpart. The court also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally look into the matter. The court also ordered the UP Police to hand all the records of the investigation to the Delhi Police by tomorrow, September 2.

