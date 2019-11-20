Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC, ST and Educationally Backward People in J&K and Ladakh will Continue to Get Reservation in Jobs, Says Govt

Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that the number of people from the communities belonging to the reserved category to be benefited will be in proportion to the percentage of reservation for the respective categories.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
SC, ST and Educationally Backward People in J&K and Ladakh will Continue to Get Reservation in Jobs, Says Govt
For Representation

New Delhi: People belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would continue to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, the Centre said on Wednesday.

"Before the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004' was in force to provide reservation in jobs to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

After revocation of Article 370, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004' is applicable to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with certain amendments, as mentioned in 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019', he said.

"The number of people from the communities belonging to the reserved category to be benefited will be in proportion to the percentage of reservation for the respective categories," the minister said.

