SC Stays Allahabad HC Order for Imposing Lockdown in 5 Cities in UP as Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities amid a worrisome surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state. The five cities include Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit before the Allahabad High Court the various steps and measures it has taken to control the pandemic, within a week’s time.

The Allahabad HC on Monday came down heavily on the UP government for its handling of coronavirus situation in UP.

The High Court said, “If popular government has its own political compulsions in not checking public movements during this pandemic, we can not remain mere passive spectators. Public health is the top most priority and call of the moment and any complacency of any degree today will cause havoc to people. We can’t shirk away from our Constitutional duty to save innocent people from the pandemic which is spreading due to the negligence of a few.”

In its hard-hitting order, the high court bench also slammed the “VVIP culture”. “If things are not arrested to give some respite to medical and paramedical staff, the entire system would collapse and relief will be confined to VIPs and VVIPs,” it said.

